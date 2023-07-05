Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
July 6, 1998
ONEONTA — When it comes to teamwork, Lieutenant Michael and Deborah Knepp are a perfect fit.
She likes working with children; he’s good with adults and seniors. She studied psychology and has experience with social work; he has a degree in business economics.
“We balance each other out,” Michael said.
Together, the Knepps have been chosen to head the Oneonta Corps of the Salvation Army, an international Christian and charitable organization. The Salvation Army’s mission is to help the needy, and it operates under a military structure. Usually, married couples are appointed to serve one church.
“The wife and husband work together, following the call of God jointly,” Deborah said.
July 6, 1973
Alan Savory, head of the Savory Oil Company of Binghamton, told the combined Rotary and Kiwanis Clubs yesterday that if the federal government would encourage the search for new oil in America and would urge domestic refineries to expand, the energy crisis would be lessened.
Savory also thinks the demand for gasoline would ease if the state would lower the speed limits, if motorists drove lighter cars and if people would rely more on public transportation.
He also urged airlines to cut the number of extra flights in their schedules.
Savory outlined the energy crunch by showing the proven oil reserves, the quantity of oil known to be underground that can be obtained with existing conditions, have decreased.
