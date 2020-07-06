Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
July 7, 1995
DELHI — Despite three retail giants opening to the north in Oneonta, Delaware County business leaders and merchants are looking south for the answer to their economic prayers.
Delaware County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mick Mann said the outcome of the watershed issue will have a far greater impact on the local economy than Oneonta’s new Wal-Mart, BJ’s Wholesale and Shop ‘n Save stores combined.
“A lot will depend on what happens with the watershed settlement due Aug. 15. Then we’ll pretty much know what New York City wants of us and us of the city,” Mann said. “Until it’s settled you don’t know what you really can do.”
If New York City and the Coalition of Watershed Towns agree on strict land use regulations to protect the city’s reservoirs, Mann said the prospects for establishing new companies in the area could be severely limited. But either way, new possibilities could trickle down to Delaware County, he said.
50 years ago
July 7, 1970
The first demolition work under Oneonta’s Urban Renewal program got underway yesterday on the former New York State Electric and Gas property on Market Street and at the old Enders Furniture Store building on Broad Street.
Workmen from Bielec Wrecking & Lumber Company of Syracuse tore down one small frame structure on the Electric and Gas lot and did some preliminary work on other buildings in preparation for major demolition work, which will probably get underway later this week.
The demolition work began despite some possible snags.
Urban Renewal Director David Cooper and the Agency is still looking for a new site for the Adirondack Trailways-Pine Hill Trailways bus terminal on Market Street.
Biggest possible holdup is Stephen Jacoby’s Tryworks Book Shop at 115 Main Street. Cooper said a Contempt of Court order against Jacoby had not arrived as of Monday morning.
