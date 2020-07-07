Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
July 8, 1995
COOPERSTOWN — The community that has stood by Henry Nicols since it first learned four years ago that he was living with AIDS came out in force Friday night for a special preview of Nicols’ new documentary film.
Henry, who has had dozens of opportunities to polish his public speaking during his virtually non-stop touring to educate the public about AIDS and the virus that causes it, was not caught speechless by the impressive showing of several hundred people in Cooperstown High School’s Nicholas J. Sterling Auditorium.
“When you were a kid, you live where your parents put you,” he said. “Hometown loyalty didn’t mean much other than when we played Mount Markham in basketball. Now after spending four years traveling around to other people’s hometowns, I can honestly say that there is not another place in the world I would rather live, or another group of people I would be prouder to call my friends and neighbors.”
Henry, his immediate family, and what has become his extremely extended family of hundreds viewed the new 30-minute HBO film “Eagle Scout: The Story of Henry Nicols.”
50 years ago
July 8, 1970
Insurance money to help pay for the removal of mud in Wilber Park may be forthcoming, Mayor James F. Lettis said last night.
The mayor said City Engineer John Buck has received “verbal agreement” from a Mutual Insurance of Utica adjuster on the mud slide situation that has plagued the park for several months.
The insurance firm had the liability coverage for the construction firm doing work for Hartwick Associates on the Wilber Park Apartments, source of the slide that began last April.
The adjuster, Lettis said, told Buck to begin removal operations.
But city fathers decided last night to hold off removal operations until a written agreement is received from the insurance company.
