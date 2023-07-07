Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
July 8, 1998
ONEONTA — Mayor Kim K. Muller submitted results of April’s Economic Summit to aldermen, who pitched a few ideas of their own Tuesday night about encouraging business in Oneonta, the city’s appearance and future.
Muller said the Oneonta Community Development Committee identified nine projects from comments raised from the Economic Summit this spring. She passed out copies of summit results and asked aldermen to review the comments and ideas and get involved in the project.
Fifth Ward Alderman Robert Bard said the council has needed to assess the community’s direction but he was concerned that of a dozen members on the Community Development Committee only two are elected representatives. He cautioned that proposals will need approval by aldermen, who need to be informed, if not involved in projects.
Muller replied that many of the ideas aren’t new. The significance is that more than 150 people met, pooled thoughts and offered to help implement proposals ranging from marketing Oneonta to developing a park along the Susquehanna River, she said.
Muller said the city can expect some action from the developer of the proposed downtown hotel in the next few days. The city recently asked Daniel Homik of Elizabeth Hotels to pick up litter and cut grass on the property between Main and Market streets, which has been known as the Urban Renewal Lot.
Bard suggested calling it the “Homik lot,” referring to the fact that the property is privately owned now.
Alderman William Shue and Michael Lambiaso said the city should uniformly urge property owners to maintain their own parcels.
“We have to have fair treatment of all businesses,” Lambiaso said.
