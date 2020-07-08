Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
July 9, 1970
“I propose to donate to the city of Oneonta the Huntington residence and all other property I own adjacent thereto, for the purpose of a public library and park upon the following conditions:”
The letter from Henry E. Huntington to Mayor Andrew E. Ceperley, dated November 1, 1917, was the first indication that the famous railroad magnate and art collector was to make a magnificent gift to the city where he was born and grew to manhood and where his forebears slept.
The ancestral home was remodeled for library purposes, the park area was developed and on July 9, 1920, just a half century ago today, the Huntington Memorial Park and Library was dedicated and opened for public use.
The conditions to the gift were few. The donor agreed to pay all of the costs of grading, laying walks and planting trees and shrubs as well as remodeling the house for library purposes and further stipulated that he would set up a trust fund (it would be $200,000) for maintenance and operation. The city was to agree to furnish light and water.
Mr. Huntington specified that the property would be given as a memorial to his parents, Solon and Harriet (Saunders) Huntington, and must be called “Huntington Park and Library.” A further condition was that if the property should be used at any other purposes than as a library and park, title would revert to his estate.
The Huntington farm once stretched back of the house to the hills, embracing most of the Church Street area and part of Center Street. Solon Huntington had opened several streets through the land, selling lots along them.
In anticipation of his gift, Henry Huntington had quietly purchased property adjacent to his own and at the time he made the donation he had title to all of the land now occupied by the park with the exception of four houses on Church Street and one on Dietz.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.