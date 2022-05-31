Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
June 1, 1972
A new shopping center is planned for Route 23 in the Town of Oneonta, according to Rowley-Koenig Development Corporation.
The center would be built at the entrance of the Grand Street interchange of Interstate 88, on the south side of the road.
Frank Developers, of New York City, will be the organizers of the project, and the land will be leased from Rowley-Koenig.
The development will be built on a 13-acre site, said Mrs. Johanna Koenig, secretary-treasurer of the Development Corporation.
Officials of Frank Developers were unavailable for comment on the project.
The Grand Street interchange has been considered one of the prime locations for a shopping center, and has been urged for such a use by both City and Town planners.
It is hoped that the area between Grand Street and Main Street can become part of a major shopping district, including the Downtown section of Oneonta.
