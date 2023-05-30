Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
June 1, 1998
SIDNEY — Victory celebrations are becoming a habit in Sidney.
Two months after crowds lined the streets to welcome home the state-champion boys basketball team, the community got out the red carpet again for the Sidney Elementary School Odyssey of the Mind team, which returned from the world competition in Disney World with a bronze medal Sunday.
Riding atop fire trucks and holding their medals and the 2½ foot high trophy above their heads, the fifth graders made a triumphant return from the GM World Competition held in the newly-built Wide World of Sports Arena.
Team coach Michael Dionne said the students competed against 52 other teams from across the U.S. and around the world in the “Camouflaged Creation” category. The stadium’s outfield was filled with more than 8,000 young people — but Sidney team members took the pressure in stride, Dionne said.
June 1, 1973
Country Club Chevrolet will be moving across Oneida Street (Route 7) to a new 20,000 square foot building which will double the size of the showrooms and service area. It is scheduled for completion in the early fall, according to William Davis, one of the owners of the franchise.
Country Club Chevrolet recently purchased a five-acre tract formerly part of the Pond Lily property.
Davis said the new building and location will allow the firm to hire seven or eight new employees. Presently, Country Club Chevrolet employs 33 people.
The move to a larger facility, according to Davis, was prompted by greatly increased sales of Chevrolet and Jeep products during the past four years.
