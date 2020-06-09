Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
June 10, 1995
DELHI — Less than a month after getting a one-year sentence for his role in the state police evidence-tampering scandal, former investigator Patrick F. O’Hara has been granted an early release from jail.
A four-member Conditional Release Commission decided Thursday night to release O’Hara June 22 from Delaware County Jail, said Patricia Aikens, director of the Delaware County Probation Department. That would be 60 days after he reported to jail April 24 and just over a month after being sentenced May 19 by acting state Supreme Court Justice Hugh C. Humphreys.
“He deserves it more than anything,” O’Hara’s wife, Nancy, said after learning of the decision Friday morning. “We’re delighted.”
The decision to free O’Hara 10 months before the end of his term and six months before he was due to be released early on good behavior does not sit well with the man who put him in jail, special prosecutor Nelson E. Roth.
“That is unbelievable. That is shocking,” Roth said Friday afternoon upon learning of plans for O’Hara’s release. “I think it’s a shocking decision.”
50 years ago
June 10, 1970
While about 200 city residents discussed — and sometimes argued about — the three-acre mud slide in Wilber Park, aldermen last night authorized City Engineer John Buck to seek federal aid in solving the mud problem that has plagued Oneonta since April and virtually shut down the park’s upper level.
Mayor James F. Lettis called the meeting to get broad-based recommendations on possible solutions and inform the general public on what was being done about the mud.
The possibility of federal aid came up Tuesday morning when Buck toured the mud site with Gordon Nesbitt of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Soil Conservation Service at Cooperstown.
The city’s application seeks federal funds for engineering soil studies and design of a project to remove the mud and construct a stable embankment adjacent to the Wilber Park Apartments.
