Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
June 10, 1998
ONEONTA — The “Bubble” has popped.
It will not be replaced.
The Air Structure at the State University College at Oneonta, also known as the Bubble, was a victim of high winds during the storms on Sunday, May 31. The winds dismantled the structure, searing the plastic cover.
All that remains is a tangled mess.
Three tennis nets remain standing, as does a lacrosse practice goal in one corner. But that’s about it.
A Twinkie wrapper and other debris lay drowning in dirty rainwater on Tuesday. Steel cables that held the structure together were woven through the mess of plastic and debris. Some cables wrapped around light posts resembling a lassoed bull’s head at a rodeo. The light posts were turned and twisted — most on the ground, others about to be.
Steve Garner, SUCO athletics director, said the structure will not be replaced. Instead, the college will focus on its efforts on completing the new $13 million field house that is adjacent to the Bubble. The field house is slated to open in August 1999.
“The decision not to rebuild the structure was made by the people in Albany,” Garner said. “The impact on us is what we make of it.”
Garner estimated it would have cost about $200,000 to replace the structure.
