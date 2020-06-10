Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
June 11, 1970
Dr. Royal F. Netzer, the fourth President of the State University College at Oneonta during its 81 years as an institution of higher learning, announced his retirement today effective July 29, 1970.
Dr. Netzer became President of the college on February 1, 1951 succeeding Dr. Charles Hunt, who had been President since 1933.
A native of Crookston, Minnesota, his educational background includes undergraduate degrees from the State Teachers College, Bemidji, Minnesota and the University of North Dakota, and both his M.A. and Ph.D. from the University of Iowa.
During his 19½ years as President, the College grew from 700 students to 4500, total employment went from 100 to over 1000, a budget of over $525,000 is now $12,475,000, and the educational complex of SUCO changed as a Liberal Arts Program was instituted in 1963.
The building program under Dr. Netzer saw 30 buildings constructed including 13 dormitories, 3 dining halls, Health Center, 3 classroom and 3 Science buildings, Fine Arts Center, Library, Instructional Resources Center, Physical Education, Home Economics and Administration Buildings, a central heating plant, electrical substation and a service building.
Currently under construction for the College is a $489,950 Biological Field Station and Art Restoration Center at Cooperstown. Also, the State University Construction Fund is accepting bids for a contract estimated at $3.4 million for a Student Union Building with the bid opening scheduled for July 14. Other buildings planned for the future include 2 classrooms, a Field House, Library, Dining Hall and 2 dormitories.
The Netzer Administration saw the inception of the Catskill Area School Study Program, the sponsoring of studies in Germany, Israel and England, a unique graduate program in History Museum and American Folk Culture with the assistance of the New York State Historical Association, a new Honors Program, expansion of the Extension, Summer and Graduate Programs, several institutes awarded by the National Science Foundation and under the National Defense Education Act, the instituting of a Black Studies Program, the maintenance of the College’s highly regarded teacher preparation program and at the same time offer an expanding Liberal Arts Program, and the graduate study to begin September at Cooperstown in Ecology and Art Restoration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.