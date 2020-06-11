Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
June 12, 1995
DELHI — Plans to build a $3.5 million senior citizen center in the village of Delhi have been stymied.
According to Norman Warden, the developer who initially proposed the idea at a joint meeting of the village Board of Trustees and the Planning Board May 18, said all plans are on hold after a landowner, who had earlier agreed to sell one of the three parcels involved, backed out of the deal at the last minute.
“I’m not sure we’re ready to talk too much about it; we’re trying to develop some grass roots support to it, as well as find some land for that purpose. All the plans that have been laid are completely by the side now,” Warden said.
Initially, an architect’s schematics showed a two-story structure, complete with apartments, game rooms and an enclosed atrium, to be built on three-quarters of an acre near the corner of Main and Kingston streets.
50 years ago
June 12, 1970
COOPERSTOWN — The 70-year-old Otsego County Clerk’s building on Main Street is gone.
The Herms Construction Company of Fonda which razed the edifice last week is cleaning this week the last vestiges to make room for extensive landscaping of the new Otsego County Office Building which has been occupied by various county government functions since the beginning of this year.
According to local records the County Clerk’s building was erected in 1900 at a cost of $26,000. The Board of Supervisors at that time had authorized the expenditure of $25,000 with citizens of Cooperstown making up the difference.
The cornerstone of the building was laid by Charles W. Meade, grand master of Masons in the State of New York, July 28, 1900.
