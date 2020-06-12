Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
June 13, 1995
The State University of New York Board of Trustees has elevated State University College at Oneonta history professor F. Daniel Larkin to the rank of distinguished service professor.
A SUCO faculty member since 1965, Larkin was chosen based on “consistent, extraordinary service contributions not only to SUNY, but to the community, region, state and the nation.”
He is SUCO’s first faculty member to attain the rank of distinguished service professor. Three other current SUCO faculty members — chemistry professor John C. Kotz and earth sciences professor Jay Fleischer and Arthur N. Palmer — have earned the rank of distinguished teaching professor.
A Rome native, Larkin is a nationally-recognized authority on New York state history and the history of American technology. His book, “John B. Jervis: An American Engineering Pioneer” is about the man who revolutionized the railroad industry in 1832 by inventing the device that guides a locomotive into a curve at high speed. Larkin’s textbook, “New York Yesterday and Today” is in its second printing and is used in the majority of fourth-grade classrooms across the state. By December, Larkin will have a third book in print: “Pioneer American Railroads: The Mohawk and Hudson, and the Saratoga and Schenectady.”
50 years ago
June 13, 1970
Walden Pond provided Henry David Thoreau with the atmosphere to think and learn. Greater Plains Elementary School’s “Walden” has begun to accomplish the same thing for its youngsters.
Many elementary schools across the nation are attempting to “keep up” with new trends in education. Greater Plains may be a bit ahead — they increased their classroom space by 26 acres!
“What we are trying to do,” says Principal R. Dale Bellino, is utilize the school’s 26 acres of wooded area behind the school.
“Until recently, this area has been left unused. And under a new educational philosophy, its potential is tremendous.”
“We believe,” Bellino said, “that that which can better be taught outside of the classroom should be taught there if possible. And, of course, material that is better learned in class will continue to be presented there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.