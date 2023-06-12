Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
June 13, 1998
SPRINGFIELD CENTER — It is an asphalt ribbon more than 3,200 miles long, coiled around Paul Girsdansky’s mind ever since his daydreaming days met his driving ones.
“One thing about (Springfield) high school is it was right on Route 20,” said Girsdansky, who grew up and presently lives in Springfield Center. “And when you’re bored and sitting in English 11 and wondering what you can tune into, besides what Chaucer is Chaucering about, one of the things I’d do is stare out the window and see this road, and I know hey, road’s Route 20, it takes you back to Springfield Center where I live.
“And I knew it went to Richfield, and I knew it went to West Winfield, and I vaguely remember hearing that you could go further west in the state,” Girsdansky said. “And since I was bored a lot in those days, I wound up with a road atlas and found it was the Energizer Highway. It just keeps going.”
Girsdansky, 37, will finally be going the entire distance of U.S. 20 beginning June 25, from Boston to Newport, Ore., and will write a book about his experiences.
June 13, 1973
Oneonta workers of the New York State Electric and Gas Corporation (NYSE&G) voted yesterday to strike against the company, unless an acceptable contract is negotiated before midnight, June 30.
System Council U-7 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers took the vote yesterday, right after work. The action came after meetings with the corporation June 7 and 8. However, ballot results from the Norwich and Walton locals were not available last night.
Frederick J. Sousa, president of Local 992 of Oneonta said voting was lighter than expected because of the severe electrical rainstorm yesterday afternoon.
But of those voting, Sousa said an “overwhelming majority” voted to strike. He said details of the Norwich and Walton votes should be available today.
