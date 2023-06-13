Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
June 14, 1973
Up until last night busing of students has been a problem other school districts had.
Last night the school board in Oneonta was attacked for proposing the transfer of 18 students from Greater Plains School to Center Street School.
They felt the move was necessary to relieve the crowded fifth and sixth grades at Greater Plains.
At least 20 parents showed up at a school board work session, asking that the move be reconsidered.
One member said, “I’m not sending my kids to another school come September. I’ll get on the telephone and walk door to door in a campaign if I have to.”
Another parent asked, “What would you do if I refused to have my child transferred — if I took you to court against it? Would you just send another student?”
Another parent added that parents would back his move to support his right to send his child to whatever school he chooses.
She suggested that the parents in the Greater Plains area would “somehow” come up with money necessary to keep students in the Greater Plains School.
Parents added their children within walking distance of one school should not be forced onto already-overcrowded buses to be transported to another school.
School Board President Mrs. Eloise Ellis promised to take all suggestions under advisement and said a final decision about busing or another alternative to cutting class size would not be finalized until August.
