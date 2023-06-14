Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
June 15, 1998
MEREDITH — When the Rev. Richard Niebanck was a teen-ager, he worked three summers as a farmhand in Emmons. Then a Westchester County resident, he thought it would be great to live in the area. Little did he know that 45 years later, he would finally return for good.
“I felt as if I’d come home,” said Niebanck, who now lives in Meredith.
Earlier this month, Niebanck retired from a 40-year ministry, which included his most recent stint as pastor of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Delhi, not too far from that farm on West Davenport Road.
“I’ve had urban, suburban and rural service, and this has been by far the most satisfying,” said 67-year-old Niebanck, a tall man with sharp blue eyes.
June 15, 1973
Local economic experts at Oneonta State are not too impressed with President Nixon’s latest effort to quell rising prices.
Associate Economics Professor Jerry Ingles felt the 60-day freeze ordered by President Nixon was too short to be effectively judged.
“It takes time for the economy to react,” said Ingles.
“Nixon’s plan is limited in its application since it only freezes prices of goods and not agricultural commodities or wages.”
Ingles felt Nixon’s plan was politically motivated and he noted the absence of a wage freeze as proof that the president was trying to shore up his rapidly sinking popularity.
