Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
June 16, 1995
NORWICH — Chenango County’s flagging industrial base is due to receive a rare boost through BF Goodrich Aerospace, which is planning to add 25 jobs by July 1.
“We’ve been very fortunate. We were successful in winning a couple of new contracts,” company spokesman Jay Marmer said. “We were always one contract away from getting to this point, and we got two.”
Marmer said the new hourly jobs will be added to the company’s harness line, which is manufactured at its Hale Street facility in Norwich. BF Goodrich Aerospace, which also makes ignition products for military and commercial markets, operates another facility on state Route 12 south of Norwich.
The ignition products are designed to “fire up” engines and keep them running, according to Marmer, who describes the company’s harness work as “a very sophisticated extension cord” that runs throughout an engine.
50 years ago
June 16, 1970
Representatives of an area carpenter’s organization, the Hudson Valley District Council of Carpenters, will reportedly meet with city officials later this week to discuss the possibility of completing work on Wilber Park Apartments.
Construction work on the apartment complex, which is about 80 per cent complete, was suspended five weeks ago.
At the time a spokesman for Hartwick Associates of Ellenville, the apartment developers, said work was being halted temporarily largely because of “adverse weather conditions.”
In fact, Hartwick Associates is plagued with financial troubles stemming from unforeseen problems connected with the development, city officials say.
