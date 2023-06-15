Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
June 16, 1998
ONEONTA — Eight local youths will have the chance to paint murals at one or two Oneonta city sites in a youth employment project this summer, according to project organizers.
Barbara Torrey, assistant director of the Office of Employment and Training, said her office is working to place young people ages 14-21, in about 100 jobs throughout the county in its Summer Youth Employment and Training Program.
Students are eligible to work in the program if they are learning disabled, in foster care or if they qualify based on federal income guidelines, she said.
Participants earn the minimum wage of $5.15 per hour.
The mural project is being offered for the first time this summer, Torrey said, and her office is seeking a few more students interested in participating.
June 16, 1973
The abandoned Homer Folks Hospital is being considered by state officials as the site of a new drug rehabilitation center.
A team from the State Narcotic Addiction Control Commission inspected the former tuberculosis sanatorium within the last few weeks and the findings are being evaluated in Albany.
Paul Smith, an official of the Control Commission said no decision had been made yet and explained that some other locations are being considered as rehabilitation sites.
“Our team looked at what it would take to repair the hospital, how long it could take and the costs involved with the project,” Smith said.
