Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
June 17, 1995
COOPERSTOWN — Colin M. Hyde was convicted Friday night of murdering off-duty state police Investigator Ricky J. Parisian during an Oneonta armed robbery last May, bringing an end to one of Otsego County’s biggest trials ever and a sadly hollow victory for the victim’s family.
“I don’t have the vocabulary to explain how I feel right now,” said Parisian’s brother Mark, his eyes filling with tears and voice wavering after the jury announced it had found Hyde guilty on five felony counts. “Not that this will ever take away the feelings we have of losing Rick.”
The announcement that the jury had reached a verdict came at 7:15 p.m., nearly six hours after the eight women and four men began their deliberations at 1:32 p.m.
Hyde was convicted of second-degree murder, felony second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree robbery, and first-degree criminal use of a firearm.
50 years ago
June 17, 1970
DELHI — Robert F. Thomson, of Delhi, and George Tyler, Executive Manager of the Greater Oneonta Chamber of Commerce, have agreed to accept the co-chairmanship of the Otsego-Delaware Expressway Association at a special meeting of the executive committee, called to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of Al Sayers.
Sayers was obliged to retire from the leadership of the Association because of the demands on his time caused by personal business affairs. Elections to fill the presidency and other officer posts in the Association will be held in December. In the meantime, Thomson and Tyler assented to the request of the executive committee members that they carry on the continuing campaign for transportation relief to and from the Metropolitan New York area.
The remaining present officers of the Association will also continue until December. They include vice president Lowell Lewis and Jack Ranieri and Secretary Charles Albert. Tyler will continue to serve as treasurer and Maurice Postley as director of public relations.
In a joint statement Tyler and Thomson said: “The need for an arterial highway connection connecting the thruway on the north and Route 17 on the south, and located as far east as engineering and cost conditions permit, is an urgent necessity for the future development of this area. We feel that it is a civic duty to continue this fight and we look forward to selection of a new chairman at the end of this fiscal year who will carry on the excellent leadership shown by Mr. Sayers in the past.”
