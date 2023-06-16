Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
June 17, 1998
COPES CORNERS — Care in craftsmanship and love of a good challenge has paid off for a group of students at the Gilbertsville-Mount Upton school.
The school board was visibly astounded by an exhibit of the students’ craftsmanship on Tuesday night, they were shown the products of the school’s first Furniture Design class.
Eric Stutz, a technology teacher at G-MU, said he first thought of holding the class last spring. First he presented the idea to the students, who thought it would be a challenge, so he presented it to the school’s administrators and eventually the school board. His class was approved, but he was on a limited budget and knew his students would have to do some work before the semester began in order to finish on time.
The five students in the course were selected because they had “aced” at least one of his drafting courses in the past and believed they had the drive to see their projects through. Sturtz said the students had to decide what they were going to build and design it; he wouldn’t allow them to just copy a piece of furniture.
“They were encouraged to use fine materials that have real value, such as premium hardwoods and high-select softwoods to make it from,” Sturtz said, explaining that his students had to buy the materials themselves and would have to understand the consequences of their mistakes much more if the materials were costly.
“They would measure 10 times and cut once, to make sure that they weren’t making a mistake,” he said.
Diana Anderson, a G-MU senior, said she was excited when she was asked to join the class and, feeling she has a “flair for the arts,” said she wanted to make something with form, so she decided to make a coffee table.
Sturtz said the first Furniture Design class was a success. He admits he was tough on the students sometimes, but they learned something and gained the pride of creating something from scratch. That was all that mattered to him.
