Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
June 18, 1970
GILBOA — James A. FitzPatrick, chairman of the State Power Authority, and his guest, Robert O. Moses, now retired but formerly concerned with almost every aspect of state highway, state power and New York City highway construction and transport and former member of the State Parks Commission, Wednesday were told during a tour of the Gilboa-Blenheim Pumped Power project that cutting of the tunnel from the upper to the lower reservoirs will start “within a few days.”
FitzPatrick and Moses both expressed great satisfaction with the progress made on the project, which is expected to add one million watts to the state’s power reserve, and the first power from which is expected by the end of 1972.
During the tour, Moses laid great emphasis on the fact that this project has taken special care to preserve the ecology and natural beauty of the area. But he also emphasized that “this is not new — the ecological and aesthetic aspects of state highway and power line construction have always been ‘built-in’ costs of the projects.
There ought to be more, he admitted, commenting that in the old days engineers and others “didn’t want to spend money for that,” and declaring: “I invented a word to accomplish it — ‘slope projection.’ People thought it was scientific and accepted it.”
Both also laid great emphasis on the value of the projected Mine Kill State Park which will be constructed at the site by the Power Authority and turned over to the State Parks Commission as an invaluable addition to the state’s recreational facilities.
They were accompanied on the tour by a group of newspapermen and radio personnel from this area and New York City, who were briefed on the details of the power project and the need the state has for “instant” power reserve in the event of emergency.
