Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
June 19, 1995
Money and construction equipment have been stolen from area town halls and construction sites, according to reports filed with state police at Oneonta.
On Saturday, troopers investigated a break-in at the new Oneonta Town Hall, near the highway barn on state Route 23. Someone had pried open the rear door to the meeting hall, and the glass to the door was broken, troopers and town officials said.
Windows of office doors were broken, said Oneonta town Supervisor Duncan Davie. The offices were ransacked, some safes were broken and an estimated $500 was taken from petty cash funds, he said.
The break-in was believed to have occurred pre-dawn Saturday, Davie said. The building will be cleaned up today and town employees will assess the impact of the burglary, he said.
50 years ago
June 19, 1970
The Southern New York Railroad, in a public hearing yesterday on the total abandonment of its service, was charged by the New York State Public Service Commission with not performing its responsibilities under the Interstate Commerce Law.
Abraham J. Essrick, examiner for the Interstate Commerce Commission, heard a request from Walter E. Zulig Jr., assistant counsel for the Public Service Commission that “the Interstate Commerce Commission deny the abandonment application or keep the proceedings open until such time as to perform its responsibilities under the Interstate Commerce Law.”
Walter Rich, acting head of the DO Line, and a protestant in yesterday’s proceedings in the Civil Service Room of the Oneonta Post Office, said after the hearing, that the SNYRR, since filing for abandonment on December 5, 1969, has made no effort to perform its responsibilities.
“When we had the big blizzard in December,” Rich said, “The SNYRR shut down for six weeks. They were shut down all of February and half of March because the engineer was sick.
“Now,” he continued, “they have been shut down since May 8 because of Diesel failure. But they have made no real effort to obtain a new Diesel.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.