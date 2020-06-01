Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
June 2, 1995
The controversy about the Oneonta school board’s decision to find new office space instead of renovating the historic 290 Chestnut St. building may have died down — but other rumors are flying.
After receiving 11 lease or purchase proposals, the school board last month gave administrators the go-ahead to do a preliminary investigation of the Empire Farm Credit building at 475 Chestnut St. as a potential office site.
But some believe it’s a done deal, arguing that board members should have thoroughly investigated all 11 options before narrowing down the search to one.
Real estate broker Rosemary Shea sent district officials information on several properties. She included pictures of the buildings and offered to set up tours for board members. She got no response.
50 years ago
June 2, 1970
Most collegians have gone home for the summer.
But their departure does not signal an end to anti-war activities, student activists say.
Plans are already underway to keep the “Movement” in operation through the summer months.
At Oneonta State, about 20 to 30 student strike leaders will remain in the city through the summer months to coordinate activities.
Student strike leaders at Hartwick College, through a “Summer Peace Packet” newsletter, urge that students keep in touch during vacation.
