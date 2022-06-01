Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
June 2, 1997
ONEONTA — After nearly six years on the bench as City Court judge, Walter L. Terry III announced he will run for a second term.
“It’s been exciting, primarily because there’s new situations on a daily basis,” Terry said. “It’s a constant challenge because every case is different.”
The City Republican Committee has already given Terry its endorsement, he said. Committee Chairwoman Lynn Griffiths could not be reached for comment.
It’s uncertain whether Terry will have opposition on the Democratic ticket in the November election. City Democratic Committee Chairman David Ring said no one has approached him for an endorsement, but there’s still time to gather petitions.
50 years ago
June 2, 1972
The Board of Education and the Oneonta Teachers Association last night formally ratified a one-year contract for the 1972-73 school year that calls for a $400 increase in the starting salary. The teachers voted their approval of the contact Wednesday.
The Board endorsed the pact unanimously at a meeting with executives of the teachers group.
The contract calls for an increase in the base salary from $7,000 to $7,400. Other five percent “step” increases are allowed for each additional year’s service, except at the fifth and 16th year.
Those years, a 10 per cent increase is allowed. A teacher presently receives tenure at his fifth year and the 16th year is the highest listed on the pay scale.
