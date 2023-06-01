Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
June 2, 1998
ONEONTA — As she signed soccer balls and posters and photos and anything else her admiring crowd of young girls thrust at her, Julie Foudy couldn’t help but drink up her status as a role model.
“I think the whole thing is fun,” said Foudy, a midfielder for the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team, after practice Monday morning at Hartwick College’s Elmore Field, in preparation for tonight’s game against New Zealand. “I value it very much. All of us (on the team) didn’t have that growing up.”
Girls like Jen Greco and Brinn Spencer, juniors at Oneonta High School and members of the OHS soccer team, have that opportunity. They watched Monday’s practice and said they appreciate the chance Foudy didn’t get to see a world-class women’s team in action.
“They had to overcome the same things we do,” said Greco, referring to the lack of opportunity in sports for women.
June 2, 1973
A last minute change in the 1971 law banning phosphates has allowed detergents for automatic dishwashers to stay on the market — but those products are pretty scarce on Oneonta grocery shelves.
Chain store managers say they consistently order the products, but they are just as consistently unavailable.
The so-called phosphate law, passed in 1971, provided for an immediate reduction in phosphates and complete elimination of them by yesterday.
Dishwasher detergents, for which no adequate substitute could be found, were exempted from the ban under terms of a bill signed yesterday by Gov. Rockefeller.
