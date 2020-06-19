Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
June 20, 1995
The Opportunities Line, run by Opportunities for Otsego, got good news this month. Included in the state Legislature’s $42.5 billion aid-to-localities budget is $40,000 for OFO and its O-Line.
According to OFO Community Services Director Dan Maskin, the grant money is already pretty much spent. “When I wrote the grant proposal it was for start-up,” said Maskin, “to do things like purchase equipment, telephones, advertising.”
The phones are in place, two computers are hooked up and volunteers have been trained to run the free information and referral service, which began limited operations in March. The phone lines are now open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the goal is to increase operations to 24 hours a day, Maskin said.
OFO would like to see the O-Line become the number to call for information about where to find everything in Oneonta, from food stamps to free concerts.
50 years ago
June 20, 1970
“Mrs. Brink has always allowed us complete editorial freedom. In fact, she has even helped us to make our editorials more readable and concise, even when she didn’t agree with what we were saying.”
Mrs. Gladys Brink, the subject of this statement, has, for the last thirty years been the faculty advisor to publications at Oneonta High School in addition to her regular duties as an English teacher.
Mrs. Brink formally retired from her teaching duties last year but retained her position as publications advisor until the end of the present school year.
A graduate or Russell Sage College and the State College of Teachers at Albany, Mrs. Brink taught for eight years before coming to the Oneonta school system in 1935.
