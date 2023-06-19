Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
June 20, 1998
ONEONTA — An Oneonta High School graduate who went on to become a lawyer has been nominated for a top post at the U.S. Treasury Department.
President Bill Clinton nominated Elizabeth A. Bresee to serve as assistant secretary for law enforcement at the Treasury Department. She would be the first woman appointed to that position.
Bresee, 36, of Virginia, now is deputy assistant secretary for law enforcement at the Treasury Department. She previously served as director of the Treasury’s White House Security Review and assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.
After graduation from Oneonta High School in 1979, Bresee earned a bachelor’s degree magna cum laude from Ithaca College and a juris doctor degree cum laude from Georgetown University Law Center. She is the daughter of Georgia Couden of Otego and the late Robert Bresee.
June 20, 1973
The Concerned Citizens of Oneonta is intent on scrutinizing school decisions in other areas beyond the proposed Greater Plains-Center Street schools boundary change that led to the group’s organization.
Mrs. Joan Loucks, president of the citizen’s group, said the organization is concerned about a proposal to drop the pre-first grade program at Center Street School and planned introduction of new programs in the school system. They are also opposed to higher school taxes.
The new programs, which will cost the district about $25,000 according to school board estimates, are in mathematics, reading, science and language arts.
The group, Mrs. Loucks said, wants to seek teachers’ ideas on the new programs. The proposals should have been introduced to parents, perhaps at a Parent-Teachers Organization meeting, before the school board incorporated them in the budget, she said.
