Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
June 21, 1973
Dr. Alexander F. Carson, Otsego County’s Democratic Party patriarch, came out of “retirement” last night to accept a new term as chairman of the County Democratic Committee.
Dr. Carson left the chairman’s post in 1971, and was succeeded by former Oneonta mayor Albert S. (Sam) Nader.
But, last week Nader announced he would not seek another two-year term because of the pressure of business.
Carson, also a former Oneonta mayor, was unanimously elected last night at a county committee meeting in Oneonta. Carson had served as county chairman for 15 years before stepping down in 1971.
“We have an excellent opportunity to move forward as the Democratic Party and have made some progress in a county where we are outnumbered two to one,” said Dr. Carson during his acceptance speech.
Dr. Carson thanked Nader for the job he had done.
“I tried to persuade him to stay on,” said the doctor.
He hopes to develop a “good active women’s division” of the Democratic Party to work closely with the county committee women.
