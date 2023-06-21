Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
June 22, 1998
COOPERSTOWN — Cooperstown High School Quiz Team captain Michael Boland readily listed the reasons his team made it to the national level competition this year — the best showing in the school’s history.
“We were very, very strong in the physical sciences,” said Boland, a 17-year junior. “History, social studies, politics, music…Lee (Insinga) was excellent when it came to classical music, composers, operas. He just saved us a bunch of times.
“Also the wacky stuff,” Boland said. “We have a very broad database of knowledge.”
It all computed to titles and trophies at two regional competitions earlier this year, and two wins for a 28th-place finish (out of 64 teams) at the National Academic Championships in Washington, D.C. June 11-13.
June 22, 1973
The City of Oneonta yesterday took title to three parcels of land along Neahwa Place at a cost of $40,000.
The added land will increase the size of Neahwa Park and will hopefully be the site of a new softball diamond.
This is only the first step in the planned expansion of the park, which, if city officials have their wish, will eventually extend to the Main Street viaduct.
Negotiations for the property have been taking place for the last 18 months and final terms were agreed upon a few weeks ago.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.