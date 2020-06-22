Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
June 23, 1995
The walls have risen and shelves will soon be filled at two Southside discount stores that each boast one-stop shopping.
BJ’s Wholesale Club on state Route 28 will open sometime in July, and the Wal-Mart Supercenter on state Route 23 will open in mid-August, officials said Thursday. Together, the two new stores plan to hire about 500 employees.
Officials at both stores, which are about ½-mile apart, said they are ready to compete in the local marketplace.
Between the two stores is Southside Mall, which among other stores includes the Great American Food Store. Shop’n Save, which opened in December, is near BJ’s, on the other side of state Route 28.
50 years ago
June 23, 1970
COOPERSTOWN — The American Telephone and Telegraph Company (AT&T), which is graduating the final class at Cooperstown in advanced communication systems training, is grateful to the village that has been its home since 1961.
“The community proved to be everything we hoped for when we chose it as a site for our school nine years ago,” said Acting Director and Dean of Marketing George E. Hanson Monday as he expressed ADCOM’s appreciation when he presented Mayor Emery C. Herman Jr., with a framed certificate on behalf of the Bell System Center.
Signed by Hanson, G. Boyce Jordan, Dean of the plant and engineering, and Carleton T. Jones, assistant director, the certificate “is awarded to the Village of Cooperstown in recognition and appreciation of its efforts in behalf of this program,” and is dated June 25, 1970, the date (Thursday morning) when AT&T will graduate the 27th and last class at the Otesaga Hotel.
If ADCOM is grateful to Cooperstown then Cooperstown is likewise grateful to ADCOM, penned in a letter to AT&T of Dr. Herman, the mayor, which was read Monday by Jones.
