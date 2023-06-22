Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
June 23, 1998
COOPERSTOWN — The subcommittee in charge of Otsego County’s plans to build a replacement for its nursing home, The Meadows, took its first steps in that direction Monday.
The Meadows review committee, composed of five county representatives, moved to submit a request for proposals from area firms interested in acting as a project coordinator for construction of a new building. The review committee will likely consider proposals at its July 20 meeting and bring them to the full board in August, said board clerk Laura Child.
The action is the first following a five-month study, presented to the county in April, which advised that a new 168-bed facility be constructed — and that the county would have to finance between $16 and $18 million for it.
“I think from what I learned at this meeting, that the board would move ahead with the idea of developing a site and no longer consider the RFPs that were received earlier last year,” said Meadows Director Kurt Apthorpe. He was referring to requests for proposals that would privatize the elderly care operation and build a new structure for it.
June 23, 1973
When Leonid Brezhnev and Richard Nixon basked in the pageantry of their armament limitation agreements this week, Alex and Jan Swiderski, both confirmed John Birchers, casually passed off the talks as yet another example of the conspiracy by international super-industrialists to gain world dominion.
In fact, the Swiderskis say, Brezhnev and Nixon are only figureheads, low men on the totem pole of a conspiracy which is directed by corporate giants like IT&T, Ford, Rockefeller, Occidental Petroleum, Rothschilds and others.
And world Communist movements, which the “informational” John Birch Society has constantly sought to expose as threats to the free enterprise system, are only the arms of the greater conspiracy.
But the Swiderskis weren’t exactly working up a sweat about the sour state of world affairs.
Commented
