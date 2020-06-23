Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.