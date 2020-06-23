Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
June 24, 1995
SIDNEY — The television studio at Sidney High School has made further strides thanks to the contributions of Amphenol Corp. and other Sidney area organizations.
STV, which can be seen by as many as 10,000 Sidney Central School District residents on Time Warner Cable channel 2, has been given television production equipment from Amphenol, a maker of electrical connectors for military and commercial markets.
Technology teacher Mike Dionne said the equipment, which was used by Amphenol for in-house training and marketing videos, cost $250,000 when purchased brand new about a decade ago. He said the equipment is essentially on loan from the company but may remain at the high school on a regular basis.
The equipment, including a large mixing board and numerous television monitors, will be used to enhance the quality of news shows, sports events and other school activities broadcast on the 3-year-old station, according to Dionne.
50 years ago
June 24, 1970
Oneonta’s Police got a helping hand from one of the city’s youth last night when they were faced with the problem of rescuing a duck on Neahwa Pond.
Patrolman C.W. Turner and W.D. Wilsey, when answering a call about a duck in trouble in the pond, found the full grown bird, a victim of vandals, with a plastic carrier from a six-pack of beer wrapped around its neck.
The plastic had been doubled over, and part of it was caught in the duck’s bill. The fowl was very evidently in trouble, and if it hadn’t died from choking, it would have eventually died from starvation because it couldn’t use its bill at all.
At this point, Steven Harkenreader, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank V. Harkenreader Jr. of 4 Baker Row, came to the rescue of both the duck and the patrolmen.
Steve went into the water and captured the duck. After that it was a simple matter to remove the plastic carrier from around the duck’s neck and put her back on the water where she paddled happily away.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.