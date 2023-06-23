Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
June 24, 1998
ONEONTA — For city residents at the gas pump, war is not hell.
Heaven is more like it.
An oil glut on international markets and a local gas war have combined to send the price of a gallon of gasoline below a dollar for the first time in several years.
At gas stations throughout the city, prices for regular unleaded have dropped during the past week, hitting as low as 97 cents a gallon. Two months ago, the average in Oneonta was $1.10. In January it was more than $1.20.
“This is fabulous, especially at this time of year when everybody does a lot of traveling,” said Sophie Tagliatera, as she pumped gas into the tank of her minivan. “I live in Walton, and I notice gas prices all the time. It used to be that Oneonta’s were higher.
Prices in Oneonta are the lowest in the region, at least for now. The Quickway Service Station in Cooperstown is charging $1.11 per gallon, while the Norwich Kwik Fill is charging $1.05 per gallon.
According to Energy Information Administration figures, the national average for regular unleaded was $1.05 as of June 22.
Increased competition is fueling the decline in Oneonta’s prices, said a local station manager who has seen prices drop by 10 cents a gallon since the beginning of June.
