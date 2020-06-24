Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
June 25, 1970
The Trustees of the State University of New York announced today that Clifford J. Craven, Vice President for Academic Affairs at State University College at Oneonta will become the College’s Acting President on July 30th upon the retirement of President Royal F. Netzer.
Dr. Craven originally came to SUCO as Dean of Students in 1952 and remained until 1956 when he became Dean of Students at the University of Oklahoma. Prior to coming to Oneonta in 1952, Dr. Craven was the Assistant Dean at Syracuse U. for six years.
In October 1964 he rejoined the Oneonta Administration as Dean of the College and in July 1966 was appointed to the additional position of Vice President for Academic Affairs.
A native of Huntington, Massachusetts, Dr. Craven has a B.A. degree from Syracuse University, an M.A. degree from Columbia University and a Doctor of Education from Syracuse.
In noting that Dr. Netzer was concluding a career of 43 years in education and 19½ years as President at Oneonta, the Trustees recognized the distinguished contribution by Dr. Netzer to higher education both at Oneonta and at the State University College at Geneseo where he served as Dean for 12 years. The Trustees also pointed out that under Dr. Netzer’s administration SUCO has grown from a college of 3 buildings and 700 students in teacher training to a campus of 34 buildings, 4500 students, and a multipurpose college in Science and Arts offering both graduate and undergraduate courses.
The search for a new President at Oneonta will begin upon Dr. Netzer’s retirement July 29 and will involve all segments of the College community. When the search process has been completed the appointment of a permanent President will be recommended by the local College Council to State University officials and the State University Board of Trustees.
