Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
June 26, 1995
WALTON — Walton’s Historical Society is asking area residents to dig through their attics and closets to unearth mementos of World War II they’d be willing to share with the community.
The Walton Historical Society plans to honor veterans of World War II with an exhibit of memorabilia that encompasses every facet of the war. The display will be set up in the society’s rooms over the Walton Theatre on Gardiner Place and will run from July 31 to Aug. 5.
“We are looking for anything and everything,” said Bea Bennett, society spokeswoman. “Some of the items we hope to find are diaries, flags, medals, uniforms, posters and scrapbooks.”
Bennett said uniforms from every branch of the armed services, both male and female, and nurse’s uniforms are being sought. She said flags from any of the countries involved in the war, souvenirs or gifts that were sent or brought home, German officers’ hats, uniform patches and anything else related to the era is welcome.
50 years ago
June 26, 1970
DOWNSVILLE — “I will try to equate state government with what you do here in your chamber of commerce,” said Lt. Gov. Malcolm Wilson as he addressed approximately 285 members and guests at the Ninth Annual Delaware County Chamber of Commerce meeting at Roundup Ranch here.
Wilson was asked by the chamber to speak on the state of the state. Wilson continued, “Your efforts in coordinating the various endeavors to aid of increasing and retaining job-producing commerce and industry are reflected in the efforts of your past performance.
“This is a county with a great diversity of opportunities in industry, recreation and the development of its natural resources. The chamber of commerce has also fulfilled a great need in developing the economy of that county.
“It is terribly important that you have activities of this kind because there is a tremendous competition among the other areas of the state, and aggressive competition is necessary.
“It is essential that all who serve in state government be aware of the necessity to recognize the fierce competition among the other states for economic leadership.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.