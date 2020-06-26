Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
June 27, 1995
For most State University College at Oneonta employees, the state’s early retirement incentive has meant a flurry of farewell parties and picnics.
But for the college’s top administrators and department heads, it’s also been a scramble to come up with creative ways to provide the same service and programs this fall with fewer dollars — and people — to go around.
Of the 43 professional staff members who opted to retire under the incentive, 27 are faculty members. Some searches for new faculty are in progress, but the majority of the slots will be filled by adjunct faculty — at least for the 1995-96 year, said college spokesman Robert Keren.
By hiring adjuncts, who are part-time instructors paid about $3,000 per course, to replace longtime professors earning $50,000-$55,000 a year, plus benefits, SUCO will realize substantial savings, Keren said.
But he’s the first to admit that there is a down side.
“There is some loss of academic quality by having to hire adjunct faculty,” Keren said, adding that the loss is often offset by adjunct faculty members’ enthusiasm for their work and their willingness to put in extra hours.
50 years ago
June 27, 1970
The number of motorcycles and motor scooters registered in Otsego County has increased sharply in the past year, according to estimates of State Motor Vehicle officials at Cooperstown.
During the 1968-69 fiscal year there were 651 cycles registered in the County.
“We expect the total for 1969-70 to be double last year’s figure,” a spokesman for the bureau said.
Reasons for the sharp increase are not entirely clear, but it reflects a growing trend, especially among young drivers, across the country.
Whatever the reason for the upsurge in popularity, motorcycle ownership is dominated by the young. To many older people, motorcycles are just another symbol of the “youthful rebellion” or the generation gap.
