Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
June 27, 1998
ONEONTA — Bar owner Daniel B. Alfano and the Oneonta Code Enforcement Office disagree on the maximum number of people that can be in Sports on Tap at 22 Chestnut St.
The disagreement hints at deeper roots of displeasure by bar owners unhappy with occupancy limits that were reduced in most cases during the early 1990s.
Alfano took his objection of the city-set limit of 131 people to the Oneonta Board of Appeals Commissioners, who have been informed of a long-awaited interpretation by the state, who reviewed it this month.
Although no decision was made on Alfano’s appeal, city officials said that the interpretation backs the limit set by the code office.
June 27, 1973
Oneontans and area residents will begin Friday to feel some summer-long inconveniences associated with the construction of I-88.
During most of the local construction work, it has been business as usual.
But Friday is D-day, “D” for Detour.
A busy section of Main Street — which is also Route 7 at that point — will be closed to through traffic until at least Labor Day.
The detour is needed so work can be done on the Grand Street Arterial where it intersects Main Street at the Maple Street intersection. First part of the work will be construction of a new bridge over Oneonta Creek.
