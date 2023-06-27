Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
June 28, 1973
Route 7 in the city and Town of Oneonta will continue to be heavily trafficked and, in places, congested after the Oneonta phase of I-88 is completed.
That is one of the findings contained in a highway impact study prepared by Crandell Associates of Endicott, the city’s long range planning consultants.
A brief summary of the report was made public last night at a meeting of the Common Council and the Capital Budget and Planning Commission.
Brad Stark, Crandell Associates’ representative, noted that, while I-88 might relieve the through traffic, interchanges in the city would pour a considerable amount of traffic onto city routes.
“Because, say, 90 percent is through traffic, it doesn’t mean there will be a 50 percent decrease (on Route 7 through Oneonta),” Stark said.
Stark recommended that the city undertake a professional traffic engineering survey before I-88 is completed so it will be equipped to deal with new traffic problems.
He said he would look into possible aid for such a study.
Last night’s session has a three-fold purpose. Stark briefly reviewed findings of three studies his firm has conducted and discussed upcoming studies for the 1973-74 year.
