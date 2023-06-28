Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
June 29, 1998
DELHI — The basketball coach can still play some pretty good golf.
Oneonta’s Nick Lambros, the Hartwick College men’s basketball coach, took medalist honors with a two-day total of 145 to win the Burt Townsend Annual Seniors Tournament at the Delhi College Golf Course.
The tourney used to be called the Delaware County Senior Tournament, but the event was renamed this year in honor of the late Townsend.
Lambros, a former Otsego County golf champion, had a 72 in his opening round and finished up with a 73.
June 29, 1973
The Town of Oneonta Planning Board last night gave the “conditional approval” to Kar-San Development Corp.’s planned construction of a 49-unit Morningside Heights housing development on County Route 47 at Morningside Drive,
The public hearing, expected to last less than a half-hour, began 30 minutes late when only one board member, Chairman Donald Sheehan, was present at the set starting time of 7 p.m.
The hearing turned into a two-hour session as board members and developers discussed fire protection, a point the board has declined to settle at a meeting two weeks ago.
In April, Kar-San surveyor Leon Kalmus told the board his clients planned to construct a 30,000-gallon storage tank. He added that unless required to by the board, Kar-San did not plan on building a storage tank large enough to provide fire protection, nor did it plan to put in fire hydrants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.