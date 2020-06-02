Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
June 3, 1995
A year ago A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital and Bassett Healthcare were talking about merging. Now, Fox Hospital is talking about competing.
Fox Hospital’s new strategic plan unveiled this week enlists local doctors as partners and pushes for an aggressive managed care strategy that will compete with the Community Health Plan of Bassett, promote the Mohawk Valley Plan and look for new insurance products.
Fox wants to have a bigger footprint in the Oneonta area and turn itself into the hospital of choice in towns from Stamford to Walton.
Merger talks are no longer on the agenda. “The plan has no provision to advance the merger proposition started last year,” said Fox Hospital President John Remillard.
50 years ago
June 3, 1970
The State University Construction Fund will accept bids on a contract estimated at $3.4 million covering construction of a student union building and related work at the State University College at Oneonta, Gov. Rockefeller has announced.
Francis X. Gina’s and Partners of New York are the architects on the project which is scheduled for completion by December 1, 1971.
The student union building will be built deep into a hillside. Utilizing the grade differences, access to the building has been provided from three directions on two of the buildings three levels. There are also adjoining parking areas.
The location was chosen because of the desire of the State University College to include the pond in the campus recreation facilities for skating and boating in season. The building is designed with two wings converging at an angle, with paved terraces overlooking the pond and steps leading to a platform at water level, State officials said.
