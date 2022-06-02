Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
June 3, 1997
Local people interviewed late Monday afternoon felt mostly satisfaction with Timothy McVeigh’s conviction on all counts of blowing up the Oklahoma City federal building. However, most would not sentence him to death, for either philosophical or legal reasons.
“I guess I am surprised, because it took so long for the jury to come up with a verdict,” said Brett Fisk of Oneonta, 33. After four days of jury deliberation, he expected that McVeigh might be acquitted on some of the 11 charges, or that the jury might not convict him.
Although Fisk supports the death penalty in general, the large amount of circumstantial evidence surrounding the bombing makes him think twice this time.
“I’m not sure I’d support it in this case,” he said.
50 years ago
June 3, 1972
Plans for development of nearly 11 new acres of Neahwa Park are moving along, but the project won’t be completed until next year.
City officials have made public a preliminary site development plan done by Syracuse landscape architect Walter F. Bruning.
The plan involves the 10-plus acres of land across Gas Avenue from Damaschke Field. For the past two winters, this land has been used for dumping of snow.
The first phase of actual development of the new park land — acquired to help offset loss of nearly 33 acres of Neahwa Park to Interstate 88 — will begin soon with construction of a new Public Works and Parks Garage.
