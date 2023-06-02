Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
June 3, 1998
SIDNEY — The At-A-Glance Group says it is planning another expansion of its Sidney facilities and will add 120 employees over the next three years.
Douglas B. Willies, At-A-Glance Group president, in a joint statement with Gov. George E. Pataki, announced the $5 million expansion of its Sidney plant, where At-A-Glance is headquartered.
The 37,450-square-foot expansion, which will enlarge the facility’s office and manufacturing space, is expected to be built during the next few months.
The majority of the three-story addition will be a 30,000-square-foot office building. The first floor will hold a data center that will electronically link all At-A-Glance locations, allowing the company’s offices in Indianapolis, Seattle and Novato, Calif., to share customer orders through the Sidney-based computer and information system.
The second floor will have 80 workstations. The third floor will be a training and development center, which will also be made available for use by local and regional businesses.
An electrical substation will be built to accommodate the expansion. At-A-Glance has already received $200,000 from the Empire State Development Corp. to help pay for its construction.
On Tuesday, the company was suffering a power loss as the New York State Electric & Gas Corp. workers made repairs to a different substation that was damaged in Sunday’s storms.
“We are grateful for Gov. Pataki and the staff at Empire State Development for their support of the $5 million capital investment the company is making,” Willies said. “Our joint efforts ensure a major capital investment in our Sidney facility and allows us to provide the space necessary to accommodate our business growth.”
