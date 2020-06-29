25 years ago
June 30, 1995
DELHI — Gear ratios on bicycles, math in the watershed, currents powering solar cars and aquatic life forms kept 24 seventh and eighth graders busy during the new Math/Science Summer Enrichment Program at the State University College of Technology at Delhi.
Students from Delaware Academy, Charlotte Valley, Margaretville, Sidney and South Kortright joined two home-schooled students for three 7½-hour days of hands-on activities that proved science and math can be fun.
Thursday morning the 13 girls and 11 boys were assembling solar cars that they would be racing later in the day. The lure of building a solar car and taking it home was what led several of the students to sign up for the program, and they all seemed glad that they did.
“I wanted to build a solar car,” said Keith Kandetzke, 13, of Delhi. “But there really hasn’t been anything about the program that has not been fun.”
50 years ago
June 30, 1970
Construction on the Susquehanna Expressway (Interstate 88) in the Oneonta area probably won’t get underway before 1972, State Senator Dalwin J. Niles predicted yesterday.
Niles, whose district includes Otsego County, also called for a thorough search to find someone to take over the Goodyear Lake dam from the New York State Electric and Gas Corporation.
The Senator’s comments came during a visit to Oneonta’s Municipal Airport — one of four Otsego County stops he and Assemblyman Donald Mitchell made yesterday during a “fly-in” to meet constituents.
In discussing the much-postponed Interstate 88 — construction on which was originally scheduled to begin this spring — Niles said the present holdup is in Schenectady County.
“The problem is a large bloc of people in the town of Rotterdam don’t want the highway to come through their area,” Niles said.
