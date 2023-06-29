Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
June 30, 1998
ONEONTA — The city’s response to a lawsuit over the future of 5 Maple St. is due this week, according to attorneys who agreed to an extension of the Friday, June 26 deadline for papers to be filed in State Supreme Court.
Main Street Baptist Church sued the city in May for rejecting its plan to demolish 5 Maple St. An attorney defending Oneonta said planners acted properly.
Supreme Court Judge Carl J. Mugglin will review written arguments to decide the dispute.
The lawsuit is the second in four years brought against the city by a church. In 1995, Mugglin ruled in favor of the First United Presbyterian Church in Oneonta, which planned to build a walkway that exited onto a city street.
June 30, 1973
Although more than four inches of rain poured down on Oneonta and the surrounding area before it subsided yesterday evening, it escaped any major widespread flooding.
One possible factor may be the rechanneled Susquehanna River, which swelled with the torrential assault but managed to stay within its banks except in low-lying farm areas.
But Interstate 88 construction officials were busy at work long into the night, as the river continued to assault construction sites and work bridges.
The new highway construction served as a levee.
At one point, early in the evening, Carl Band of Suburban Excavators, the main contractors, said the heavy rain had apparently not undermined sections of the virgin road bed.
