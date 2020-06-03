Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
June 4, 1970
Jerry’s Restaurant and Cocktail Lounge at 15 Dietz St. has been purchased by Bresee’s Department Store and will be demolished for use as a parking facility.
Wilmer E. Bresee, president, said Wednesday that hopefully the space will be ready for parking around September 1. The area should accommodate about 20-22 cars, he said.
When asked how much was paid for the building and lot, Bresee said, “I don’t think that’s anybody’s business, but we surely didn’t pay $100,000.”
The present owners, John J. Melmer and sons, Robert and John, reportedly paid over $100,000 for the property and business. It was purchased from Joseph G. Monser who opened Jerry’s Restaurant and Cocktail Lounge in 1954.
At the present time Bresee said estimates have been received from Pelnick Wrecking Company, Yorkville, and the Bielec Wrecking and Lumber Company, Syracuse for demolition of the structure.
The building, which was constructed in 1889, had been used as a funeral parlor, a furniture store, and a grocery store up until Monser opened up the restaurant and lounge in 1954.
Bresee said final transactions should be accomplished by the end of June.
