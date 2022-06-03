Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
June 4, 1997
ONEONTA — A verbal clash between two veterans, one white and one black, on Memorial Day has rippled through the community, prompting charges of bigotry and concerns about racial discord in Oneonta.
Will Perry said he didn’t ride in the parade because he was ordered to walk his horse by the parade organizer, Chuck Ringwood. Perry, president of the local NAACP, was to be in a city-sponsored unit commemorating black soldiers in the Civil War, and he said Ringwood’s order was bigoted.
Ringwood, chairman of the parade and ceremony planning committee, denied he gave such an order and said he asked Perry to escort his horse because it seemed out of control. Leading a riderless horse to represent fallen soldiers is an honor, Ringwood said.
On Tuesday, the Oneonta Common Council’s Commission of Community Relations and Human Rights had a special meeting at City Hall to review Perry’s complaint and his demand that Ringwood apologize.
After four hours of statements, interviews and heated comments and quiet words to clear the air and calm tensions, Perry reiterated his desire for an apology but Ringwood offered none.
“If anyone has a right to be in the parade, I do,” said Perry, a former Marine and president of the Oneonta Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
Ringwood said he was willing to continue talking with Perry “man to man” about the “negative encounter” and return to the committee with a resolution. But that possibility faded with continued pressure from Perry for an apology. Commissioners’ hopes for a public reconciliation between the two men went unfulfilled.
However, commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday apologizing to Perry for circumstances that resulted in his exclusion from the Memorial Day parade May 26. The resolution was sent to Mayor David W. Brenner.
