Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
June 5, 1995
About 150 more Otsego County residents know life-saving skills, thanks to a course offered in various communities Saturday.
Classes in adult cardiopulmonary resuscitation were given in Oneonta, Otego, Cooperstown, Worcester, Cherry Valley, Richfield Springs and Morris. About 40 instructors volunteered to give the three-hour classes.
“Hopefully, the end result will be a few more lives saved,” said Kenneth Knutsen, executive director of the Southern Otsego County Chapter of the American Red Cross, based in Oneonta. That unit, the Northern Otsego County Chapter of the American Red Cross, the American Heart Association and the Otsego County Office of Emergency Services combined resources to provide the free training.
Knutsen said supplies cost about $500, and organizers didn’t get a grant that would have gone toward souvenirs for participants, such as T-shirts. Although organizers didn’t reach the goal of 400 or 500 students, and some sessions later in the day were cancelled, the program went well, he said.
50 years ago
June 5, 1970
A delegation of residents of the Glenn Drive area on South Side, Thursday night appeared before Oneonta Town Board to vigorously protest the unsightly and what they claim is dangerous and unsanitary conditions at the intersection of Routes 23-28-7-B with the exit from the city across the Main Street bridge.
William Sherman of Oneonta RD 3, one of the more vigorous spokesmen for the group, demanded “strict enforcement” of the zoning law against “junk cars.”
Emphasizing that he believed that a man should have a right legally to operate a legal business, he nevertheless protested conditions on the Sheffield Smith used car lot at the Gulf Station there, charging that junked cars were being placed on lands not properly usable for such a purpose.
Another spokesman asserted that in fact cars were so parked there that they constitute a dangerous obstruction to traffic coming out of Glenn Drive, since drivers cannot see cars approaching down Franklin Mountain.
