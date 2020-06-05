Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
June 6, 1995
DELHI — It may not be tinsel town but cameras will be rolling in downtown Delhi this August after village trustees gave their thumbs up for a Long Island man to film on location.
Eric Weinrith, a former student at State University College of Technology at Delhi, is now attending the School of Visual Arts in Manhattan and stopped back into Delhi Monday evening to ask permission to film part of his thesis in the village.
“Why Delhi? Because I know the town well, because I love the town. I went to school here. It’s a small town and everything’s right within the area. Since I went to school in a small town when I was writing the script, the small town I pictured in my head was Delhi,” Weinrith said.
The working title of the film is Bruce’s Shoes and is of a young writer who leaves the noise and confusion of the big city for a less animated, rustic country setting where he can focus on his work and himself.
50 years ago
June 6, 1970
The mayor’s Environmental Advisory Board has recommended construction of a bandstand, possibly in a vacant field in Wilber Park, near the high school parking lot.
Mayor James Lettis said yesterday he liked that location because the high school parking lot might be available for parking.
He said the city would construct a temporary structure for use until a more permanent one can be built.
Fund-raising activities for the bandstand will get underway this weekend when the city and the Oneonta Musicians Union will host a country-western jamboree at the Elks Club at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tentative plans have the city paying half the cost of the bandstand and the remainder raised through various fundraising activities such as the one Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.