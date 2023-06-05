Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
June 6, 1998
ONEONTA — The Oneonta Public Safety Building is the first city building approved for painting of a mural.
The proposal is to paint a 10-by-18 foot picture of an old-fashioned horse-drawn fire engine on the wall to the left of the main door of the Public Safety Building, said Alderman Sean J. Farrell, chairman of the Buildings and Technology Committee.
“We think it will look nice,” Farrell said. “We hope that it gets done.”
The proposal now goes to the Common Council’s Finance Committee to identify funding for the project, estimated at about $2,500 to $3,000, Farrell said, and he expected the project would go out to bid.
June 6, 1973
The Common Council has unanimously decided to purchase the old post office building on Main Street and rehabilitate it for use as a “second” City Hall.
For the bargain price of $24,000 the city can purchase the old building from the Oneonta Urban Renewal Agency provided the structure is rehabilitated to federal standards.
Earlier in the year estimates on rehabilitation costs were secured by the city, and the tab was pegged above $300,000.
Mayor James Lettis hopes to trim this price tag by allowing the city engineering department to design the improvements and awarding the contract to a local firm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.