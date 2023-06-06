Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
June 7, 1973
Local officials of the Neighborhood Youth Corps are joining a national letter-writing campaign in an attempt to force President Richard Nixon to release $256 million earmarked for the Youth Corps’ summer programs.
The action is aimed at reviving the now-bankrupt summer youth program.
Victor Ronovech, director of the Neighborhood Youth Corps which serves all of Delaware and parts of Otsego, Greene and Schoharie Counties, and Dr. Madeline Coutant, director of the Neighborhood Youth Corps of Otsego County, are backing the move.
Ronovech said he sent a letter to the President, requesting that the money be forwarded to NYC agencies throughout the country.
The $256 million was allocated by Congress to be used for the programs providing summer jobs for low-income teenagers. But Nixon has impounded the money as part of his austerity budget, Dr. Coutant said.
As a result, as many as three million teenagers may be without work this summer, she added.
About 170 teens received jobs last summer from the Otsego County NYC program. Students worked in the city pools and parks, streets, and water department. Others worked for schools in the county, doing maintenance work and running recreational programs and in the Otsego County forestry department, recruiting offices, 4-H offices in Cooperstown, Fox Hospital and at the summer day care centers.
In Delaware County, most of the 82 students who participated last year were employed at hospitals, schools and colleges.
The youths are given jobs in public and non-profit institutions matched to their future occupations, Dr. Coutant said. The students are part of the NYC at no expense to the institutions.
