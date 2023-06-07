Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
June 8, 1998
For most of this decade, Jim Insinga’s real estate agency in Sidney was struggling through a downslide in the housing market. Today, his agency is almost too busy.
“Our agents are swamped,” Insinga said. “They’re scraping for time between showing houses and listing appointments. The market is doing well.”
Throughout the area, real estate agents are saying the same thing. After a steady decline that began in the early ‘90s, the housing market in the area has started turning around.
According to the Otsego-Delaware County Board of Realtors, home sales for April 1998 were up 64 percent from the April 1997 totals. Across the state, sales were up 9 percent, according the New York State Association of Realtors, which includes the Delaware-Otsego board.
June 8, 1973
Dr. H. Clause Hardy, 86, whose career in public education spanned half a century, died Thursday at the White Plains, N.Y. hospital, where he had been a patient for six days.
Funeral arrangements are pending at the Bookhout Funeral Home.
Dr. Hardy’s “retirement career” at Hartwick College from 1949-1968, marked the college’s greatest period of growth. College officials frequently credited him with a decisive role in fund-raising and community relations that made the college’s growth possible during those two decades.
Through his efforts Hartwick was the recipient of several substantial gifts from area residents.
